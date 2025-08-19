Alex Lange Admits He Was 'Fighting Tears' in Tigers Return
The Detroit Tigers started their notable three-game series against the Houston Astros with a bang.
Playing much better baseball as of late following the tough stretch they had coming out of the All-Star break, the Tigers are once again in the mix to secure the top overall seed in the American League when the playoffs get underway.
Despite not finishing off the Minnesota Twins with a definitive sweep of their four-game set, Detroit had to be feeling good about themselves coming into Monday's action, with the bats starting to wake up alongside more steady pitching performances.
All of that came took place in Game 1 of their huge matchup against the Astros, with the Tigers bludgeoning the AL West opponents by a score of 10-0 on the back of a great outing from Jack Flaherty and four home runs by the offense.
The domination also allowed manager A.J. Hinch to put reliever Alex Lange into the game for his first Major League appearance since May 22 of last year.
Alex Lange Makes His Tigers Return
Lange was on the shelf for so long because he underwent surgery to repair an avulsion in his right lat, a serious injury that he suffered with Triple-A Toledo in June of 2024 when he was optioned back to the minor leagues.
In 2023, the right-hander served as Detroit's closer, converting 26-of-32 save opportunities with a 3.68 ERA across 67 appearances. But he didn't quite pitch to that level the following season, which is why the Tigers optioned him to Triple-A when they did.
Because everything that has surrounded Lange the past couple of years, it should be no surprise that, when he walked onto the field on Monday following his activation off the 60-day injured list, there were some serious emotions he felt.
"I was fighting tears, man," he said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. "I was just so anxious to get in there and get it going, go out there and have some fun, whatever the results were going to be was fine, and I'd accepted that. But I put in a lot of work to be back here. I was just really excited to put it on display and just go out there and have fun and play the game that we love."
It wasn't easy for the right-hander.
After coming into the game in the top of the ninth, Lange gave up a leadoff single before inducing a fly out. Then, he walked the next batter and allowed a single, which loaded up the bases. But the veteran reliever showed off one of his past strengths, striking out the switch-hitting Victor Caratini in a high-leverage spot before inducing another fly out to end the contest.
All in all, it was a great showing for Lange considering how long he had been away from Major League action, getting out of the inning without allowing a run while also fanning a batter who has been clutch throughout the season.
It was a long journey back to The Show for the 29-year-old. But now that he's back, he could play a huge role in Detroit's push for a championship.