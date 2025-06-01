All-Star Slugger Fuels Tigers’ Rise to Top of American League in May
The Detroit Tigers must be considered among the best teams in baseball after two months and they’ve hit like a team on a mission.
While the Tigers aren’t seen as the biggest bopping lineup in the game, they have had several hitters that have been remarkably consistent and resurgent all season. Foremost among them are Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez. Both were forgotten men this offseason and each has reminded the baseball world that they can be productive.
They’re just two of the reasons why the Tigers had an incredible May. Detroit was 19-12 at the start of the month and they wrapped up May with a 38-21 record. The Tigers went 19-9 and continued to build a lead in the American League Central.
While several hitters have been at the center of this surge, one batter has consistently been there from the start, providing average, power and leadership as the Tigers try to bring a World Series title to Motown for the first time since 1984.
That would be outfielder Riley Greene.
Tigers Slugger Riley Green’s Numbers in May
Greene was consistent and productive throughout the month. He slashed .275/.345/.549 with an .894 OPS. No Tigers player had a better OPS than Greene. Only catcher Dillon Dingler batted better than .300 for the month and only second baseman Gleyber Torres had an on-base percentage better than .400.
But Greene’s blend of power and consistency made him Detroit’s best hitter for May. In 102 at-bats he had seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 RBI. His home run and RBI production led the team. He also had a team-leading 56 total bases.
His May numbers are in line with what he’s done all season, as he’s slashed .267/.322/.498 with an .820 OPS. He has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 RBI. He’s on pace to set career records in all major categories. Given his status among Tigers hitters, he’s on track to earn an American League All-Star Game berth for the second time. He was selected last year.
The Tigers wrapped up May with a loss to the Kansas City Royals and wrap up that series on Sunday. Next up for Detroit is a week facing Chicago-based teams. The Tigers will be in the Windy City to face the White Sox for four games before they host the Cubs for three games in a weekend set at Comerica Park.