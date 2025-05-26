Tigers Star Javier Baez Charges at Umpire After Horrendous Missed Call
Javier Baez was ejected from the Detroit Tigers' contest against the San Francisco Giants on Monday afternoon after a curveball from Hayden Birdsong was called a strike when it was clearly outside the zone.
Baez turned around to umpire Phil Cuzzi to argue about the call, and just moments before manager A.J. Hinch could get over to defend his player, Cuzzi tossed Baez out of the game.
Hinch proceeded to get in Cuzzi's face, arguing that he did not let him have time to get over and defend Baez before the ejection.
Moments later, Baez was shown trying to go after Cuzzi and needed to be physically held back by multiple Tigers coaches and players to not get towards the umpire.
Hinch was still arguing with Cuzzi during the outburst from Baez.
"This is why the challenge system is so important to me," Tigers play-by-play caller Jason Benetti said after the incident on the broadcast.
Baez has been having an exceptional year with a slash line of .286/.321/.468.
The missed call was his second strikeout of the day.
The ejection also came at a pivotal moment in the game since Detroit had just a one-run lead. But after Baez was tossed, the Tigers were able to put some more runs on the board when Kerry Carpenter got things started with a one-out single.
With the bases loaded following two walks, Riley Greene knocked in two runs with a single that gave Detroit a 3-0 lead.
However, they couldn't capitalize further with Zach McKinstry grounding into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.
The Tigers are trying to get off to a good start in this series after losing three out of four to their AL Central rival Cleveland Guardians.