Analyzing Pros, Cons of Detroit Tigers Pursuing Free-Agent All-Star Slugger
With Spring Training right around the corner for the Detroit Tigers, they have been working hard of late to make sure this team is ready to compete in 2025.
After blowing away expectations in 2024, the Tigers came into the offseason as a team to watch. Despite things starting slowly, they have made two nice signings of late to strengthen their bullpen and starting rotation.
The most notable signing was the addition of Jack Flaherty, who gives them a front-end of the rotation start to pair with Tarik Skubal.
Despite being busy of late, there is still one more player available in free agency that makes a lot of sense for Detroit and that is Alex Bregman. The talented third baseman is a superb fit for the Tigers right now and is surprisingly still on the market.
With the 30-year-old being linked to Detroit for most of the winter, here are a few pros and cons for the Tigers to consider.
Pros
There are certainly more pros than cons when it comes to pursuing Bregman for Detroit. On the field, he is a Gold Glove caliber defender and has slashed .272/.366/.483 throughout his career.
The Tigers need a right-handed bat in the middle of the order to pair along with outfielder Riley Greene, and Bregman makes a ton of sense to fill that role.
Also, the former All-Star has played under manager A.J. Hinch before with the Houston Astros.
As Detroit hopes to take the next step forward and contend for a title, having someone on the team who has been there and done that is nice. Veteran leadership is always a bonus for a young team and Bregman could be the leader they need.
Cons
When looking at his game as of now, there aren’t a lot of cons or negatives for the 30-year-old. Perhaps the biggest reservation would be the price tag and the amount of years.
Even though he has been a consistent player for a long time, he isn’t a superstar. The third baseman hasn’t made an All-Star team since 2019.
Signing a player to a six or seven-year deal always presents risk and Detroit has recently been burned on a long-term deal with Javier Baez.
Overall, Bregman is about as perfect of a fit as the Tigers to get to help them in 2025. Adding the gold glover to play the hot corner coupled with the additions in the bullpen and starting rotation of late might make Detroit a World Series contender.