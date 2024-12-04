Detroit Tigers Perfect Offseason Transaction Would Be Taking Alex Bregman From Astros
The ascension of the Detroit Tigers down the stretch of the 2024 season was unprecedented.
Ahead of the trade deadline in July, the team was clear sellers. Multiple veterans were moved as they flipped players on expiring contracts for assets. A few weeks later, they were in the thick of the playoff race, overcoming a double-digit game deficit.
It was a remarkable turnaround, as the Tigers finished the regular season winning 30 out of 43 games. They landed the second wild card spot in the American League and pulled off a massive upset against the Houston Astros in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
It was a true David vs. Goliath battle as individual players on the Astros roster had more playoff experience than the entire Detroit team. But, former Houston manager A.J. Hinch pressed all of the right buttons to lead his new squad to victory.
What makes the run all the more impressive is that rookie Colt Keith was the highest-paid player on the active roster at $2.83 million. Even with the Javier Baez albatross of a contract on the payroll, this is a franchise that has plenty of room to spend.
As Jeff Passan of ESPN pointed out, there is more help on the way, too. This has the makings of turning into sustained success, not being a fluky one-off run.
“The Tigers need to add at least one arm to join AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who hits free agency after the 2026 season. They can keep mixing and matching with their lineups, a specialty of manager A.J. Hinch. Considering the upward trajectory of their farm system -- their five best prospects, Jackson Jobe, Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle, Bryce Rainer and Josue Briceno, are about as good as any top five in baseball -- 2024 looks more like the beginning of something very good than an anomaly.”
The franchise is in a great spot. Other clubs dream of having the flexibility and maneuverability that the Tigers have.
If they want to play the waiting game and assess where things are at the deadline or next offseason with the development of their young players, no one would blame them.
But, they should certainly look to build on this positive momentum and add pieces that can help elevate the team presently.
Who could help in that regard? How about beating the Astros again, and swiping star third baseman Alex Bregman away from them?
Passan has named signing Bregman as the perfect offseason transaction for Detroit to make. It is hard to argue against that as he would fill so many needs in the lineup.
An everyday third baseman is something the team currently doesn’t have, as they rotate through a few options. He would give them a rock-solid contributor, adding some much-needed power to the middle of the lineup and stellar defense.
The connection to Hinch, who managed the two-time All-Star for the first four seasons of his career, cannot be overlooked either. If Bregman is going to leave the only organization he has known as a pro, there isn’t a team that could make him feel more comfortable than the Tigers with his former manager at the helm.