Are the Tigers Truly the Team to Beat in Crowded American League?
It has been a very successful season so far for the Detroit Tigers and this team is proving that they might be the team to beat in the American League.
To begin the year, there aren’t too many teams in baseball that have been off to a better start than the Tigers.
Coming into the campaign, this was a franchise coming off a shocking run in the second half of the season, which resulted in them snapping a lengthy playoff drought and winning a series in the postseason.
Even though nobody expected that type of success last year, especially after being sellers at the deadline, Detroit proved that they were ready to compete.
This winter, the front office was able to address some of its areas of need and help improve the team. So far, those results have been very good.
The Tigers feature one of the best starting rotations in baseball, led by the reigning AL Cy Young award winner. Furthermore, there is a lot more depth behind him compared to the last campaign, and that was a major issue.
Also, even though they didn’t add much to the lineup, there have been some significant improvements from young sluggers. Now, Detroit looks like a complete team.
Are the Tigers a True Contender?
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the improved lineup for the Tigers and why this team could be a true contender.
“Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene are impressive lineup cogs for a team that looks like it could be a threat to go deep in the postseason.”
The improvements in the batting order without having to add anyone this offseason, besides the most notable Gleyber Torres, have been encouraging.
Coming into the year, Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene were expected to be the top two producers. While Greene might have gotten off to a slow start, he has gotten going of late to help the lineup.
However, it was the need for others to step up in order for the team to have success. So far, that is happening.
Spencer Torkelson has completely turned his career around and gone from someone who seemingly had one foot out the door to a major contributor. Furthermore, Zach McKinstry has also had a great start to the year.
With multiple improvements both in the rotation, the lineup, and the bullpen compared to last years team, the Tigers are poised for great things in 2025.
Now, the young team will have to handle the pressure that comes with high expectations, as they could be the ones to beat this season.