Detroit Tigers Offense Has Shown Elite Potential During Recent Hot Stretch
The Detroit Tigers have been playing some excellent baseball, with the team currently leading in the American League Central.
Coming into the season, hopes were high for the Tigers after a shockingly good year in 2024.
This winter, the front office made some nice upgrades to help support what was nearly the entire team returning. Furthermore, Detroit was a young group for the most part last campaign, and some development and improvement was to be expected.
To begin the year, the team was challenged by some injuries, most notably in their lineup. However, they have done well enough to make up for that and have recently started to potentially hit their stride.
In their last seven games, the team has started to showcase what this offense might potentially be able to do. They have scored seven or more runs in four of the contests, including two double-digit outbursts.
As expected, with the overall offensive numbers looking good, some players have been red-hot.
Despite some struggles to begin the campaign, Riley Greene has been playing excellently of late. In his last six games, he has slashed .458/.500/.708 with two home runs and five RBI.
Another player who was struggling to begin the season has also started to find his groove in Colt Keith. The talented infielder has slashed .250/.400/.813 with three home runs and five RBI in his last six games.
Furthermore, one of the biggest surprises this year for the Tigers has been the play of Javier Baez. Despite being written off as a failure with Detroit, Baez has all of a sudden become a significant contributor while playing a new position in center field.
For the Tigers, the offense feels like it will be key for how far they can potentially go in 2025.
Currently, both the starting rotation and bullpen appear to be elite, which is understandable considering it’s where they spent most of their attention over the winter.
Even though the offense might not be quite on par with the pitching, the unit is flashing some impressive stats as of late.
Once the team gets a bit healthier, there is reason to believe this group could improve even more.
As the campaign progresses, the Tigers must keep an eye out for potential upgrades if needed. While things have gone well so far, adding another impact bat or two could be a significant difference maker.