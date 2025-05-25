Blue Jays Star Could Be Long-Term Solution for Tigers at Third Base
The Detroit Tigers are playing great of late, thanks to an offense that has been able to overachieve thus far.
One of the main concerns coming into the season for the Tigers was about whether or not their offense was going to be good enough to make them a contender. This winter, a lot of the focus went to improving the starting rotation and bullpen, but only Gleyber Torres was notably added to help the lineup.
Detroit felt like they were going to be the destination for third baseman Alex Bregman for most of the winter after it became clear he wasn’t going to be heading back to the Houston Astros. However, he received a massive offer from the Boston Red Sox, which gave him the flexibility to test the market again next winter.
Fortunately, a couple of surprise players have stepped up and have performed well for the lineup, and the unit has been very good. However, despite the success of Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson in this campaign, there is still a glaring issue for the team at third base.
While they should pursue help at the trade deadline, a long-term answer might have to come over the winter.
Who Should Detroit Pursue in Free Agency?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays potentially being an answer for the Tigers at third base this coming winter.
“Bichette might have to be willing to move to third base for certain interested teams like the Tigers, Yankees, or Dodgers, but he should have a strong market if he plays at his accustomed level this season,” he wrote.
If Bichette is willing to make the shift to third base, he could be a strong option for Detroit this coming winter. While Bregman will likely be a free agent once again, that price tag is likely going to be higher if he continues to perform at the high level he is so far.
Bichette is a two-time All-Star, but he hasn’t quite been the same player as in years past. In 2024, he battled through injuries and a poor season, but he bounced back nicely in 2025.
This year, he has slashed .284/.329/.409 with four home runs and 25 RBI. While the numbers are much better than in the previous campaign, he still isn’t slugging quite as well compared to his All-Star years.
Even though he might not be a superstar, that also means the price wouldn’t be nearly as high as a Bregman for example.
If Bichette continues to prove 2024 was just a fluke, and would be willing to switch to third base, he could be a logical long-term option.