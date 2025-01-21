Boston Red Sox Reportedly Nearing Deal with Detroit Tigers Top Free Agent Target
The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason looking to make improvements to their roster after improbably making a late-season run to the playoffs in 2024, which saw them win their first playoff series before being knocked out by the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALDS.
The team added veteran pitcher Alex Cobb and veteran infielder Gleyber Torres but also showed interest in a two-time World Series champion, third baseman Alex Bregman.
Nothing has come of that interest to this point, and a recent report from MLB Insider Hector Gomez indicates that, in the coming days, nothing can come from it.
Gomez recently tweeted that the Boston Red Sox and Bregman could be reaching an agreement "in the coming days," with the former Houston Astros fan-favorite potentially taking his talents to the northeast.
The report indicates that Bregman would be moving to second base for the Red Sox, a position that he has not played in MLB since manning the keystone for two games in 2018.
The fan-favorite played shortstop for the LSU Tigers in college and came through the minors as a shortstop before transitioning to the hot corner at the Major League level, so a move to second base should not be difficult for Bregman.
For his career, Bregman has batted .272/.366/.483 with 191 home runs, 663 RBI, and a 132 OPS+ across 4,832 plate appearances in 1,111 games.
The veteran is a two time American League All-Star, one time Silver Slugger, one time Gold Glover, has finished in the top five for American League MVP voting twice and has two World Series championship rings from his time with the Astros.
Since signing Torres earlier in the winter, the Tigers have been mostly quiet on the free-agent market. With Bregman reportedly being off the table in the coming days, the team could be done with notable free-agency acquisitions this offseason.