Changes Coming as Detroit Tigers Open Series with New York Yankees
Are the Detroit Tigers teasing their fans or are they making some sort of late push to make things interesting in September?
The start of Friday’s three-game series with the New York Yankees at Comerica Park gives them another chance to make their case.
After beating the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Thursday for a series sweep, the Tigers (59-63) have won seven of their last 11 games. With that sweep, Detroit damaged the Mariners' hopes of winning the American League West. The only team in the AL hotter than the Tigers going into Friday’s action is the team who Seattle is chasing, the Houston Astros.
Detroit would have to keep this torrid streak going, as they are 7.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot, but they have reinforcements coming, too. On Thursday several outlets reported the Tigers are set to call up two infield prospects.
Trey Sweeney was acquired last month in the trade that sent pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Also on the list is Jace Jung, the Tigers’ first-round pick in 2022. He is the younger brother of Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung.
Both are expected to get plenty of playing time down the stretch. Jung has been having a great season offensively, as he’s slashed .258/.380/.461/.841 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI.
There is some question about the Detroit’s starting pitcher for Friday.
As of late morning the Tigers hadn’t announced a probable starter. Detroit has gone the opener route in this spot in the rotation, and the last three times through that’s been Alex Faedo. But his last outing saw him throw 33 pitches, so he is likely unavailable.
Whoever draws the ball will face a Yankees team (72-50) that is putting up some great numbers and is in contention to win the AL East. New York is locked in a tight battle with the Baltimore Orioles to win the division.
While the Tigers are unclear about their starter, there is no doubt for the Yankees. They will start right-handed ace Gerrit Cole (3-2, 4.70), the AL’s reigning Cy Young winner. He missed most of the first half of the season with an arm injury.
Detroit is expected to start Keider Montero on Saturday against New York’s Carlos Rodón with ace Tarik Skubal taking the ball on Sunday against Marcus Stroman.