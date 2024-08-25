Could Detroit Tigers Pursue Another Star at Shortstop This Offseason?
It's an exciting time for the Detroit Tigers right now.
Ready to see what many of their star prospects can do at the Major League level, the organization has fully embraced a youth movement, and it's paying off in a huge way right now.
Sitting just two games under .500 entering Sunday, these young stars have led the Tigers to a 7-3 record over their last 10, giving fans an idea of what could come in the near future.
Ideally, many of the players on this roster are going to be gamechangers for a long time, but that's not going to stop the front office from monitoring what is out there in free agency to see if there are some upgrades they can make as soon as next year.
What areas they might be targeting is unknown.
Depending on how Spencer Torkelson looks during this stint to close out the year, they could either go after a short-term first base option, or turn the reins back over to their former top prospect.
What Detroit fans would love to see changed is their situation at shortstop.
Currently still dealing with the ramifications of handing Javier Baez a six-year, $140 million ahead of the 2022 season, that spot in their lineup continues to be an issue since the former two-time All-Star has yet to record an OPS+ at the league average of 100 since inking that deal.
Things have continued to crater for Baez since joining the Tigers, and with three years and $73 million left on his contract, it seems like they are stuck with him until he hits free agency after the 2027 season.
However, if Detroit wants to be ultra-aggressive it sounds like one of the top young players at that position could become available this winter.
"Well, we've been talking about a Bo Bichette trade, I don't know, almost going back to the offseason. And the reason for that is the same reason why we talked about a trade with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before the deadline. They have not signed either of these players to an extension, and both are up after the 2025 season. So, if you're not going to sign them to an extension ... then sure, a trade is possible, and I would expect they're going to revisit [trading Bochette] in the offseason, yes," MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said during an appearance on "Foul Territory."
Bringing in someone like Bo Bichette to take over shortstop would be incredible, but unless they are somehow able to offload the contract that Baez has, then it's unlikely.
If the Toronto Blue Jays are hesitant to hand out the money it would take to lockdown one of the best young players in the game, then they would have no interest taking on the current money that will be owed to Baez.
Maybe the Tigers can get something done for Bichette without having to move their current flop.
Considering the young star will be viewed as a one-year rental by the market barring a long-term extension getting worked out, it might not take a huge trade package to land him.
But that would require Detroit's ownership group willing to eat all the money they owe Baez.
If they're willing to do that, then something for Bichette could become possible if the front office wants to be aggressive again, but if not, then this is just a pipedream.