Detroit Tigers Accomplish Something They Haven’t Done in 10 Years
The Detroit Tigers’ 4-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday was certainly disappointing, but for the 28 games prior to that, the Tigers fashioned a hot streak they can build on for the rest of this season and into 2025.
Detroit is 20-8 since Aug. 11, and per Tigers PR, that is the best record in Major League Baseball during that span. It is also their best record in any 28-game stretch since also going 20-8 from April 19-May 20, 2014.
Over that time, their pitching staff posted a Major League leading 2.46 ERA, while the Tigers offense averaged 5.0 runs per game, which led the American League and ranked fifth in the Majors.
So how did Detroit get here?
Aug. 11 dates back to a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants out in the Bay Area, which wrapped up a road trip. After a day off the Tigers returned home and swept a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Then, the New York Yankees came to town and Detroit won two out of three.
After an off day, the Tigers went hit the Windy City for a week, first against the Chicago Cubs, where they lost two out of three games, before turning around and sweeping a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox.
Upon returning home, Detroit took two out of three from the Los Angeles Angels and then took two out of three from the Boston Red Sox.
They experienced a bit of a lull against the San Diego Padres, as they went out to the West Coast on Sept. 2 and lost two out of three, but they followed that up by going up the coast and taking two out of three from the Oakland Athletics.
The Tigers followed that with two straight wins over the Rockies on Tuesday and Wednesday, which put a bow on the 20-8 record before Thursday’s loss.
Detroit is now three games over .500 going into this weekend after they've handed the keys to the franchise to a group of young players who could be their future.
On the mound, that includes pitchers Ty Madden, Casey Mize, Keider Montero and Brant Hurter. The staff is anchored by potential Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who is also the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee.
Out into the field, the Tigers are playing catcher Dylan Dingler, infielders Jace Jung, Colt Keith and Spencer Torkelson, along with outfielders like Riley Greene and Parker Meadows.
They start a three-game series at Comerica Park on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.