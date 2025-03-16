Detroit Tigers Ace Dominates World Series Contender in Masterful Performance
Tarik Skubal is so good, he can make even the best hitters in the world look silly.
That's exactly what the Detroit Tigers ace did to the Philadelphia Phillies during their spring training game on Saturday.
Going head-to-head against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, Skubal was in top form.
The reigning AL Cy Young winner limited Philadelphia's lineup -- which has been on fire this spring -- to just two runs on six hits over five innings.
He hit 100 mph on the radar gun and his command was exceptional, even by his lofty standards. He walked none, struck out seven and threw 57 of his 68 pitches (84%) for strikes.
It was business as usual for the 28-year-old lefty, who's 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and a 15/1 K/BB ratio in four spring starts.
"That's who I am," Skubal said after the game, seemingly unimpressed by his latest masterpiece.
Maybe it's because he's gotten used to these types of outings.
Over the last two years combined, he went 25-7 with a 2.51 ERA, 2.35 FIP, 0.91 WHIP and a 6.7 K/BB ratio. On top of winning the AL Cy Young award last season, he also won the AL pitching triple crown.
Still, Skubal was encouraged by his performance against one of the best offenses in baseball. Despite facing a lineup with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and others, he had little trouble navigating the Phillies' star-studded batting order.
If Skubal can get those guys out, he can get anyone out.
After riding Skubal's dominant campaign to an unexpected playoff berth last year, the Tigers are counting on him to lead their pitching staff again in 2025.
As he proved again on Saturday, he's one of the most valuable players in baseball when healthy, and he can mow down even the most dangerous lineups.