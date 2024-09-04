Detroit Tigers Ace Inching Closer to Becoming Part of Major League History

Tarik Skubal of the @tigers leads the AL in wins (16), ERA (2.51) and strikeouts (201).



Chris Sale of the @Braves leads the NL in wins (16), ERA (2.46) and strikeouts (206).



There has never been a season where a left-handed pitcher won the Triple Crown in both the AL and NL. pic.twitter.com/EghurCoOhP