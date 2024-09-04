Can Detroit Tigers Catch Fading Kansas City Royals in Playoff Race?

Royals lose again.



Tigers now 4.5 games out of the WC with 23 to play.



KC has lost 7 in a row.



Tigers play them 3 times along with 9 against the A’s, Rockies & White Sox.



Meanwhile KC plays the Twins, Yankees, Braves & 1 w/ Guardians



Seems more doable every day.



Doesn’t it?