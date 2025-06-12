Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Gives Insight on Huge Number For New Contract
The Detroit Tigers have been the subject of baseball for a number of reasons this season including the most wins in the league almost halfway through the year.
What might be the most talked about aspect of this special season though is the follow-up campaign reigning unanimous American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is having.
Looking like the best pitcher on the planet once again and carving up seemingly every hitter he sees, Skubal -- if it's even possible -- is looking better than he did last season.
With a performance like this though comes the inevitable dreaded contract questions, even though the big lefty is under Tigers control through the end of next season.
More news: Detroit Tigers Can Complete Bullpen with Blockbuster Trade For Star Red Sox Closer
Skubal joined the popular Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take on Wednesday, and there was a hilarious moment in which he agreed to a jaw-dropping hypothetical figure for Detroit to offer.
Tigers Will Have to Pay Up to Keep Tarik Skubal
During the interview, the hosts of the show pretended to be representation for Skubal's negotiations, offering him a 10-year deal worth $425 million. For those of you without a calculator, that would be the largest contract ever given to a pitcher by $100 million and surpass the AAV on Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers megadeal by $15 million.
More news: Former Breakout Star Remains With Tigers After Accepting Outright Assignment
"That sounds good," Skubal said with a laugh.
It's probably unlikely Skubal is going to wind up with a contract that large, but a year and a half down the line with the way money for pitchers and contracts in general has trended, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility.
Whether or not that eventual contract comes from Detroit remains to be seen, but Skubal has said repeatedly how much he loves pitching in the Motor City.
More news: Do Detroit Tigers Have Enough To Sustain Their Current Incredible Pace?
Him remaining with the Tigers long-term is likely more up to what ownership is willing to go to in terms of a number rather than his desire to stay.
If Detroit is not willing to go to lengths they never have before to keep the face of their franchise, he will likely be pitching somewhere else two years from now.
More news: Tigers Should Have One Pressing Priority This Summer
For more Detroit Tigers coverage and up-to-date news, be sure to bookmark and visit the site Tigers On SI.