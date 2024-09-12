Detroit Tigers Ace Unsurprisingly Considered Team's MVP After Stellar Season
The Detroit Tigers ace has not only solidified himself as the team's best player, but one of the best in all of baseball.
Chad Jennings of The Athletic took stock of who the team's MVP has been this season and the answer was the same as it was at the start of the year; left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal.
"It's always hard to compare pitchers and hitters, and there's no universal agreement about what to do with pitchers on an MVP ballot. But even in an MVP race loaded with elite seasons, Skubal is sure to get some down-ballot votes in the American League. He's the favorite for Cy Young and ranks eighth in the league in fWAR. Left fielder Riley Greene has had an excellent season and would be a fine team MVP, but it’s Skubal who's really been the best player on Detroit," he wrote.
The Tigers southpaw followed up his breakout 2023 campaign with the best season on the mound in the AL.
He currently holds - and seems to be in good shape to keep - the American League Triple Crown.
The 27-year-old has a 2.53 ERA this season over 174 innings pitched.
When he takes the mound, Detroit must feel instantly better about their chances to win the game. The team as a whole has battled to a 75-71 record entering Thursday, but they are an impressive 19-9 in games that Skubal starts.
The Tigers have to decide what they want to do with him, soon. He's only under contract for two more seasons before he's able to leave in free agency. There are battling theories whether they should trade him for a massive haul of prospects or just trying to build a team around him.
Jennings did give some credit to Greene for his season as a potential team MVP. He's certainly been the biggest bright spot on offense at least.
The 23-year-old made his first All-Star game this season while posting a .265/.357/.488 slash line. He's improved his power and become much more patient at the plate. He was a chase-happy strikeout machine to start his career. While he has remained someone that strikes out a lot, he's also drawn a lot more walks while cutting down on his pitch chasing.
Greene has been great and figures to be a massive part of the future plans in Detroit, but Skubal is still the team's MVP behind an overwhelming season on the mound.