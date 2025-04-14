Detroit Tigers Aces in Position to Dominate Upcoming Brewers Series
The Detroit Tigers can’t go wrong with their two best pitchers available for the first two games of their three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers, which starts on Monday.
The Tigers (9-6) head to Milwaukee (8-8) after spending the weekend in Minnesota and before returning to Comerica Park on Thursday to host the Kansas City Royals and start a 10-game homestand.
For Detroit, it doesn’t get much better than starting reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.78) on Monday and World Series champion Jack Flaherty (1-0, 1.62) on Tuesday, as it gives the Tigers a great chance to claim a series victory.
Skubal’s record is a bit underwater, but he’s coming off a sharp outing against the New York Yankees. In that game, he threw six innings, giving up four hits. He didn’t allow a run or a walk and struck out six hitters.
While he took losses in his first two starts, his numbers have improved in each game. He’s struck out 16 and walked four in 16.2 innings, giving up 16 hits and seven earned runs.
Skubal will face Brewers left-hander Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.84), who has been pressed into service as a starter after beginning the campaign in the bullpen. He took a no-decision in his last start against Colorado, giving up six hits and two runs in 3.2 innings. He struck out three and walked two.
Alexander has 12 strikeouts and seven walks in 12.2 innings.
Flaherty has been brilliant in three starts. He’s struck out 21 and walked seven in 16.2 innings. He’s given up just nine hits and three earned runs. In his last outing he finished with a no-decision after giving up three hits and no runs in 5.1 innings against the Yankees. He struck out nine and walked three.
Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester (0-0, 1.80) will make his second start of the season against Flaherty.
Priester, a former first-round pick, went five innings in his season debut against Colorado, as he went five innings, giving up six hits and one earned run. He struck out two and walked four. He has a career record of 6-9 with a 6.02 ERA.
Wednesday’s finale, set for 1:10 p.m., will see the Tigers start right-hander Reese Olson (1-1, 6.00) against Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana (1-0, 0.00).
Olson is coming off a rough start against the Minnesota Twins, during which he pitched just 4.1 innings and took a no-decision. He allowed six hits, four earned runs and three walks. He also struck out three.
Quintana, who is 36 years old, made his season debut last week against Arizona, during which he threw seven shutout innings, giving up four hits. He struck out two and walked none. He’s been a boost to a Brewers rotation besieged by injuries. He went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 31 starts with the New York Mets last season.