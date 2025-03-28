Detroit Tigers Acquire Speedy Outfielder From Milwaukee Brewers
The Detroit Tigers have pulled off a trade, bringing in a speedy outfielder looking to stake his claim in the Major Leagues.
The team announced a trade, stating that they had acquired Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Brewer Hicklen in exchange for cash considerations. The Tigers will be optioning Hicklen to Triple-A, where he will begin his time in the farm system.
Hicklen had been DFA'd by the Brewers ahead of Opening Day, making this a low-risk move for Detroit. The reward could be fairly high as well, if they can unlock his production at the big league level.
The 29-year-old hasn't done much work in the Majors. He is 0-for-9 in his career, but does have one stolen base and one run scored.
At the Triple-A level last season, he posted a .246/.363/.470 slash line with 22 home runs and 44 stolen bases. That type of production makes it clear why the Tigers wanted to take a chance on him.
He also hit 28 home runs and stole 25 bases in 2022, so this wasn't exactly a fluke.
If Detroit could get him to do a fraction of that in the Majors, this would be a great pickup for them.
They also don't have any true backup outfielders right now. Both Andy Ibanez and Ryan Kreidler could probably play the corners, but are mostly infielders.
To make space for Hicklen on the 40-man, they have sent pitcher Ty Madden to the 60-day injured list.
Madden was orginally just on the 15-day IL, but is now expected to miss a couple of months.