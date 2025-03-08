Insider Says Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Will Miss Start of Season With Injury
The Detroit Tigers got some good injury news regarding their outfielders Matt Vierling and Parker Meadows on Friday when it was announced that both have resumed doing some light baseball activities.
Nothing changes for Vierling's Opening Day status, but that's a good sign that he could be back in action soon after he has recovered from his shoulder issue.
Same for Meadows, who has just been diagnosed with arm inflammation which means he could still be available for Game 1 when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, it wasn't all rosy for the Tigers.
They also revealed in that same report that pitcher Ty Madden has been diagnosed with a shoulder strain, something that will shut him down for a period of time for rest. That has prompted Chris McCosky of The Detroit News to say the 25-year-old will be out for the start of the season.
While that has not been confirmed by the team, it's hard to imagine that won't be the case.
"His last outing, he came out of it sore and we had him get it tested. He needs to be shut down for a little bit and then get rebuilt back up," manager A.J. Hinch said per McCosky.
With just about three weeks remaining until Opening Day, being shut down at this time all but signals he will begin his season in the injured list.
It's a tough blow for Madden.
Ranked as the Tigers' 15th-best prospect, he made his Major League debut last year and appeared in six games with one start, putting up a 4.30 ERA across his 23 innings pitched.
He was in the picture for the final rotation spot, even though he was seen as a long shot.
Now, Madden will have to sit back and rest his shoulder before returning to throwing, hoping he can make an impact on the team later in the 2025 campaign.