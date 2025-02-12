Detroit Tigers Acquire Young Left-Handed Pitcher in Trade With Tampa Bay Rays
The Detroit Tigers executed a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon.
As first reported by Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Tigers sent Mason Englert - who they designated for assignment in order to make the Jack Flaherty signing official - to the Rays in exchange for minor league left-hander Drew Sommers.
Sommers played the 2024 season with Tampa Bay's High-A affiliate in Bowling Green, making 41 appearances out of the bullpen and recorded a 6-3 record while posting a 4.00 ERA and two saves with 65 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched.
Still just 24 years old, Sommers played his college ball at San Diego State and was an 11th round selection by the Rays in the 2022 MLB draft. Whether or not he can climb the ladder and eventually contribute in the majors will be an uphill battle.
Englert on the other hand appeared in 31 games for Detroit in the 2023 season but struggled mightily and pitched to an ERA of 6.27 in 56 innings pitched with a 1.500 WHIP.
Starting the 2024 season, Englert was in Triple-A and posted some solid numbers with a 3.24 ERA, 1.128 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in just 41.2 innings for Toledo.
When he got the chance to return to the Tigers however, things didn't go much better than the previous season in his 12 appearances with a 5.40 ERA in 21.2 innings.
Englert was originally acquired by Detroit in the Rule 5 draft from the Texas Rangers organization in 2018 and is also still somewhat promising at only a year older than Sommers.
Whether or not he can play a role at the MLB level for Tampa Bay remains to be seen, but Englert will certainly be a name Tigers fans keep a close eye on throughout the remainder of his career