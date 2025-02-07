Detroit Tigers Designate Promising Young Pitcher for Assignment After Tough Year
After bringing back star right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty on a two-year deal, the Detroit Tigers had to make a corresponding move in order for the signing to be official.
The team made a decision on what the move would be, and as first reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers are designating right-hander Mason Englert for assignment. He will have to be either traded or placed on waivers within the next week.
Englert arrived to Detroit initially back in 2022 as a selection in the Rule 5 draft from the Texas Rangers farm system, and while he has had a good bit of Major League opportunity, things haven't exactly gone well for him.
Remaining on the 40-man roster throughout the 2023 season, Englert appeared in 31 games for the Tigers that year and posted an ERA of 6.27 in 56 innings pitched.
Beginning the 2024 season in Triple-A, Englert actually had some very intriguing numbers in his 28 appearances in Toledo with a 3.24 ERA and 1.128 WHIP all while striking out batters an an extremely high rate with 60 K's in 41.2 innings.
However, when he got his shot with Detroit again, the numbers didn't improve with a 5.40 ERA in 21.2 innings over 12 appearances. His strikeout numbers also plummeted from the Triple-A rate.
Englert, who was a fourth round selection by the Rangers in the 2018 MLB draft, is still just 25 years old. He could wind up developing into a solid piece for someone, but things have not worked out with the Tigers and he is likely going to have to find a new home.