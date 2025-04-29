Detroit Tigers Add Two Impact College Bats in Latest 2025 MLB Mock Draft
The Detroit Tigers need offense and they need it soon, with their still burgeoning pitching staff ready to compete.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently released his latest 2025 MLB mock draft and he has the Tigers going offense heavy with college sluggers being taken with both of their first round selections.
While taking a successful college slugger doesn't mean that they will be ready for Majors in the year, it does match their current timeline more as a team that is looking to become a postseason regular with this core that they already have.
Detroit has one of the best pitching staffs in MLB while their offense is lagging slightly behind. It hasn't been bad by any means, but is just closer to the middle of the league.
That's why Reuter's decision to give them two college players that can swing the bats with the best of them makes sense.
No. 24 - C Ike Irish - Auburn Tigers
Thayron Liranzo was looking like an incredible investment after the Tigers acquired him at the last trade deadline, but the production has slowed down a lot this year.
While Liranzo could certainly still end up being the catcher of the future, Detroit shouldn't pass up on another promising player because of him.
Irish has had a great campaign this year against top-end SEC competition, following up from his also great year from a year ago.
The 21-year-old has posted a .338/.446/.655 slash line with 11 home runs and 37 RBI with a wRC+ of 133. He hit 14 home runs last season as well, so the home run power is very intriguing.
He isn't the best defensive catcher, but the Tigers could afford to go offense-first behind the plate.
No. 34 - 1B/OF - Ethan Conrad - Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Conrad is another player that has intriguing offensive tools and is likely going to be a right fielder because of his middle-of-the-road defensive outlook.
The slugger spent the start of his career with the Marist Red Foxes where he had a .389/.467/.704 slash line as a sophomore.
He handled the move up to ACC competition well, with a .372/.495/.744 slash line with a wRC+of 165. He was able to hit seven home home runs in 21 games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
The 20-year-old would be a great value add in the Competitive Balance Round A portion of the draft.