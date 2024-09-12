Detroit Tigers Among Landing Spots for Perfect Free Agent With A.J. Hinch Connection
There's been plenty of good for the Detroit Tigers throughout the 2024 campaign, but on the flip side of that, there have been things that need to improve.
One of those issues is the third base position moving forward. The Tigers don't seem to have a long-term third baseman, and if they want to contend as early as next year, they'll need to address it in the offseason. It doesn't take away everything they've done this season, but it's something that needs to be fixed.
Their payroll is also inexcusable, and while it's not all of their fault because of the young players on the roster, they need to start paying guys. If there are free agents on the market who could help their team, one or two right moves could put them over the top in the division and, at the very least, help them make the postseason in 2025 via the Wild Card.
Regarding a third baseman, there aren't many better options out there than Alex Bregman. Not only has Bregman been a total professional throughout his career and has won every step of the way, but he has a history with manager A.J. Hinch.
Hinch was his skipper between 2015 and 2019, so there's reason to believe that Detroit will be interested in him when the time comes this winter.
It feels like a match made in heaven, and that's exactly why Zachary D Rymer of Bleacher Report named the Tigers as the No. 4 landing spot for the right-handed hitter.
"If the Astros don't keep Bregman, what are the chances he finds a little taste of Houston in Detroit instead? That's where the Tigers reside, and they're going to be managed by A.J. Hinch for the foreseeable future. He previously skippered the Astros between 2015 and 2019, winning a World Series in 2017 and an American League pennant in 2019. Of course, there's an unavoidable negative connotation that comes with bringing all this up... And the Tigers should indeed want to make a run at Bregman, if for no other reason than he fits them perfectly from both on-paper and timing perspectives."
If the young players on Detroit's roster continue to develop the way they have, and they add a hitter like Bregman to the middle of their lineup, they should be in a great position. He's had a down campaign and is still slashing .257/.313/.443 with a 114 OPS+ and 22 home runs.
At some point, they need to raise their payroll, and there doesn't seem to be a better time than now with a player who has a connection to the organization.