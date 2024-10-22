Detroit Tigers Appear Unlikely to Pursue Superstar Third Baseman in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are entering a critical offseason after their playoff run in 2024 was one of the most unlikely in the history of the sport.
Detroit, who sold at the deadline and seemed to be already looking ahead to 2025, suddenly became the hottest team in baseball over the last month and a half, making the playoffs and beating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before the run finally ended in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Now that the team that's already in place has proven what they can do, Tigers brass must be willing to do what it takes to improve the roster and add final pieces to make the team a true contender.
While all indications have been that Detroit will be willing to spend some cash, those hoping to see a reunion between Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and impending free agent Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to solve Detroit's issues at the position may just have to keep on hoping. Clay Snowden of Just Baseball addressed this possibility but thinks that it's ultimately unlikely.
"Alex Bregman is the big name and his connection with Hinch makes sense," Snowden wrote. "He had a slow start to the season but bounced back and has been one of the most consistent hitters at third for some time. I’d like the Tigers to pursue him, but I do wonder how many years, and and what cost, the Tigers are willing to go. I’d lean towards Bregman being unlikely."
In 2024, the Tigers went with combination of Gio Urshela - who the team released to make room for September prospects - along with various utility men and No. 5 prospect Jace Jung. Of course, the hope is that Jung can step up and eventually be the guy to become a franchise cornerstone at the position, but Scott Harris will have to weigh how likely he feels that could be sooner rather than later after Jung didn't exactly blow anybody away during the 34 games he played in 2024.
The argument can be made that if Bregman is willing to take a shorter term deal he could be worth the risk, but with numbers that have started to steadily decline over the last several years and the fact that he would not come cheap, rolling with Jung along with a cheaper veteran is probably going to be the smarter play for Detroit.