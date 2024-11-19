Detroit Tigers Are Named ‘Natural Fit’ for Star Free Agent Infielder
The Detroit Tigers are a team that many people are keeping a close eye on during the MLB offseason.
After their shocking run at the end of the season, which resulted in earning a playoff spot in the American League and victory over the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round, the front office is ready to spend.
The natural progression from the young players on the team is expected, but the time to add established veterans to raise the ceiling is now. There are some clear areas of need on the roster, which can be filled in free agency.
One of the positions that has been mentioned as a potential area to upgrade is third base. They have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers, who are reportedly willing to move away from shortstop if need be.
Another name to keep an eye on is Astros third baseman, Alex Bregman.
The clear-cut No. 1 option in free agency at the hot corner, he is going to have a major market. The Philadelphia Phillies have been predicted as the franchise he will end up with by some evaluators, per MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN.
However, the financial aspect of a Bregman addition is tough to figure out. Even if the Phillies move on from third baseman Alec Bohm, they would be adding a ton of salary replacing him with the two-time World Series champion.
Because of that, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report is selling the rumors that the Astros star will be moving to Philadelphia. There are other teams who can be more aggressive with their salary cap, such as the Tigers, who the MLB expert named as a natural fit in free agency.
“The Houston Astros are definitely one, and he's a natural fit for the Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals. All five have substantially more payroll flexibility than the Phillies.”
While third base is where all of those franchises would have Bregman play, he is reportedly open to moving to second base for the right situation.
That would open up his market even more, as franchises with a need at the keystone could get involved and move his price tag up even more.