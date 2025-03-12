Detroit Tigers Assign Two Exciting Top Prospects Back to Minor League Camp
The Detroit Tigers have sent the two highest ranked prospects who have been in Lakeland for all of spring training back to minor league camp on Wednesday afternoon.
According to an announcement from the team, the Tigers assigned both catcher Thayron Liranzo as well as infielder Hao-Yu Lee away from Lakeland and to minor league camp, bringing the total number of players at Detroit's camp to 49.
Both Lee and Liranzo had done some things which impressed both the team and the fanbase, but very clearly need more time to develop as neither are particularly experienced players and have played a ton of minor league ball.
Liranzo, who is just 21 years old and yet to play above High-A, slashed .158/.304/.474 this spring in 19 at bats including one absolute moonshot home run to center field and six RBI on three total hits:
Currently rated as the No. 5 prospect in an organization which has the best farm system in baseball, the future is incredibly bright for the young Liranzo.
Lee on the other hand has played 87 games in Double-A and hit well just about every level he's been thus far and garnered some noise early in camp as a potential option for third base. That noise proved to be a bit premature as the 22-year-old struggled at the dish in the spring and still clearly needs time as well.
After slashing .136/.240/.227 over 22 at bats, Lee is going to go back to the drawing board.
The team's current No. 8 prospect and rising has a ton of fans in the organization however and if he shows he has developed could be seen as early as this season.
For now however, both Liranzo and Lee have earned some valuable experience and have the chance to go back to the minor leagues, get better, and then prepare to help Detroit in the future down the line.