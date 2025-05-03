Detroit Tigers Boss Reveals Reason Behind Cutting Fan Favorite Veteran
The Detroit Tigers made a move many have expected for weeks now on Thursday when they designated veteran right-hander Kenta Maeda for assignment.
Although hopes were high when they signed Maeda to a two-year deal worth $24 million last offseason, the tenure for him in Detroit has largely been a complete disaster.
After pitching to a 7.42 ERA in his first 17 starts with the team in 2024, he made a move to the bullpen where his numbers improved, but not enough to justify the huge contract.
A very strong spring training this year provided hope that he could return to form, but it simply never happened and he struggled mightily even as a reliever in low leverage situations.
Things got to a point where the Tigers really did not have much of a choice outside of simply parting ways, and it's a move which will be best for all parties involved.
While speaking to the media regarding the decision, manager A.J. Hinch as he so often does kept things as real as possible and spelled out the reality of what the situation was.
"We couldn't get him on track and he couldn't get himself on track and that's a bad combo," Hinch said via the Detroit News. "We've had a lot of success stories here with guys who've gotten better. Unfortunately, we couldn't get this one going. ... He was disappointed just that he didn't get untracked and didn't contribute more."
Asked why he believes Maeda effectively fell apart after looking like a new man during the spring, Hinch did not have much of an explanation.
"I have no answer as to why," he said. "This spring we were really excited about how he was moving and how he was throwing. Then we got to the season, things started to decline and he started not to be the same version we saw this spring."
He also went on to express excitement over the 24-year-old right-hander taking Maeda's place on the roster in Tyler Owens, saying his development was a factor in the team being able to make the move now.
Owens came in and shut things down during the last inning of a Thursday night victory over the Los Angeles Angels, a game which marked Owens' Major League debut.
On the season, Maeda was responsible for a 7.88 ERA over his first eight innings of the year.
Things simply were not moving in the right direction and it was time for the team to eat the unfortunate contract and move on.
Though it stings to be paying a player not to play for you, Hinch and the front office made the best decision for the future of the team, and that's all you can really ask for.