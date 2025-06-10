Detroit Tigers Can Complete Bullpen with Blockbuster Trade For Star Red Sox Closer
The Detroit Tigers have the makings of a team who will be major buyers at the trade deadline when the end of July rolls around.
Through the first chunk of the season, Detroit looks like a World Series contender and if they want to win now, there's no reason why they should not be aggressive in order to make the final upgrades they need to compete in October.
While they have been linked to a number of players who could inject a new element into the lineup, ultimately pitching is where the big swing could -- and perhaps should -- be made.
Though the Tigers bullpen is not bad by any means, it lacks a true alpha and it has been a closer by committee for most of the season.
If Detroit wants to solve perhaps their biggest red flag ahead of the final postseason push, there is a name out there who would be a perfect fit in terms of playoff experience and current production.
Tigers Should Go All In to Land Aroldis Chapman in Trade with Red Sox
In addition to not having a true closer, perhaps the biggest red flag with the Detroit bullpen is the fact that there is just not a ton of postseason experience in what is a very young unit.
Sure, there are plenty of veterans out there who could potentially be had for less than Chapman, but none with the resume he has.
Not once, but twice has the flamethrower been dealt at the deadline in order to be a team's final piece to go on and win a World Series title.
Chapman has as much experience as anyone pitching in the biggest moments of playoff games, boasting a 2.37 ERA in 44 appearances with 68 strikeouts over 49.1 innings as well as 10 postseason saves.
Don't let his age of 37 years fool you, either. The "Cuban Missile" is having one of the best seasons of his career right now on a dreadful Boston Red Sox team.
With a 1.65 ERA and 0.915 WHIP over 30 appearances, Chapman is going to be highly sought after if the Red Sox do indeed sell at the deadline.
The Tigers have a chance to add a legitimate shutdown closer and a veteran presence who has been seasoned in the moments they are trying to get to this season.
If they are willing to go all in and outbid other teams, Chapman could very well be the best fit on the market this July.
