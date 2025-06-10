Detroit Tigers Should Pursue Washington Nationals Closer Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have the makings of a team that can compete for a World Series this season, but they are far from a finished product as they try to lock down the American League Central.
No team is perfect, and even though the Tigers have done an incredible job to put themselves in the position they're in with the best record in Major League Baseball, there are holes on the roster which could be their undoing if they are not fixed.
There have been several trade deadline hitters Detroit has been connected to and make no mistake, they absolutely need one. More than anything though, the Tigers need a legitimate shutdown closer they can count on to take the ball in every save situation when he's available.
In terms of availability, cost in a potential deal, experience in high leverage situations, and production this season, there may not be a better option out there than Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan.
Detroit Tigers Need to Make Move For Kyle Finnegan at Trade Deadline
If Detroit is going to go out and spend on a closer, Finnegan should be at or near the top of the wish list. The six-year veteran is in the midst of the best season of his career and is on a young, rebuilding team who would love to ship his remaining one-year contract out of town in exchange for a prospect or two.
Being named as the Nationals biggest trade chip in a recent article from MLB.com, the right-hander looks like a virtual sure thing to be traded.
Finnegan has posted a 2.38 ERA and 1.279 WHIP, racking up 18 saves in 22.2 innings pitched.
Claiming 18 saves on a team with a losing record is incredibly impressive. But even more impressive is his reliability. Those 18 saves have come on just 21 chances, placing him right near the best in baseball when it comes to shutting a game down.
The Tigers have had a ton of options to close emerge, but to this point, no one has stepped up and seized the job beyond any shadow of a doubt.
A team simply cannot go into the playoffs with a closer by committee if it hopes to make any real noise in October.
Bringing in Finnegan would end any and all questions about who is getting the ball when it counts most, and just as importantly would give Detroit a reliever who has made a career off shutting down games.
Perhaps he does not instantly take the Tigers from World Series hopeful to World Series favorite, but a trade for Finnegan instantly solves a major issue for this talented Detroit team and brings them that much closer to glory.
