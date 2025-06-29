Detroit Tigers Can Solve Two Huge Needs in Trade Deadline Splash with Cardinals
The Detroit Tigers continue to keep on winning ballgames and establish themselves as a realistic contender in the American League in a first half that has been absolutely incredible.
It was known the Tigers had a chance to be at the very least plucky and tough to beat this year after their magical run last season showed their ability to win games in any fashion imaginable, but it would be safe to say this is a team ahead of schedule in terms of the rebuild.
When approaching the trade deadline this year, Detroit must balance the fact that while this is maybe the least talented they will be for years to come based on the prospects coming up, the AL is ripe for the taking right now.
If the Tigers want to go all in and try to win this season, there are moves to be made which could affirm their status as a legitimate contender.
The bullpen was always going to be an area Detroit was expected to add to, however injuries and inconsistency have started to make it clear that another starter may be needed as well.
Alex Cobb cannot be counted on to return and pitching chaos only gets you so far.
It could make sense to try to cross off both needs with one significant move, and the St. Louis Cardinals could be the ones to be an ideal trade partner.
After entertaining trading both quality starter Erick Fedde and All-Star closer Ryan Helsley this offseason, St. Louis held onto both of them with the prevailing thought being they would unload them at the deadline.
The Cardinals made virtually no offseason moves and were not expected to contend by any means, however they have held strong and sit right near the playoff picture.
Over the next couple of weeks, St. Louis needs to decide if they are going to sell or not, but their lack of urgency points in the direction of that being likely.
Fedde, who has a 4.11 ERA over 16 starts this year after a breakout 2024 season, is a free agent after this year. Helsley is also set to hit the open market, and though he has not quite been the same dominant force as last season, he still has a 3.41 ERA in 29 appearances with 16 saves.
Both Cardinals right-handers are steady and reliable, which is exactly what the Tigers need.
A package for both could likely be had without giving up any of their premium prospects and should be something that St. Louis is very interested in.
If the price is right, look for Detroit to be very involved in trying to pull off a deal with the Cardinals as the July 31 deadline fast approaches.
