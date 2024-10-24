Detroit Tigers Could Address Infield Corner Concerns With One Veteran Acquisition
After their incredible run was halted by the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, the needs for the Detroit Tigers heading into the offseason are clear.
Pitching depth, specifically the starting rotation, is a necessity. Having an anchor and ace in Tarik Skubal certainly helps, but reinforcements are needed. Some better luck in the injury department would certainly help.
In their lineup, the Tigers need some pop. They were in the bottom half of baseball in virtually every hitting statistic in 2024 except for triples.
Continued development from their young players will help. But, they could certainly use an established bat or two to bring it all together. Preferably, someone who is a home run threat to insert into the middle of the lineup.
Luckily for the Tigers, there are a few players who fit that mold and will be available in free agency. Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are two of the bigger names.
Will ownership permit the front office to spend as much as it will take to land one of those prominent players? If not, contingency plans need to be put into place.
One of those Plan Bs could be Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays. Detroit was named as a potential fit for the veteran slugger by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
Ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, it was thought of as a foregone conclusion that the veteran first baseman would be on the move. The Rays made a flurry of moves, but he was not involved in them.
This winter, his name will hit the trade block again. The power numbers he provided in 2023 look to have been an outlier, but what he produced in 2024 would still be a considerable upgrade for the Tigers.
Diaz’s OPS+ of 116 and a slugging percentage of .413 would have been third highest among qualified hitters on the team. Now 33, there is some risk in adding him to the mix, as this past season could be the start of a decline in production.
But, that is a risk worth taking for an ascending Detroit team if they don’t want to break the bank in free agency. He would provide the team with insurance at first base if Spencer Torkelson cannot put it together and in a pinch could play the hot corner as well.