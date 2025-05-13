Detroit Tigers Crush AL Foe in Impressive Series Opener
The Tigers, ranked third on MLB.com's most recent power rankings, have continued to pile on to their early lead in the AL Central with an 8-3 record to start the month of May, stamped by a 14-2 win over the Boston Red Sox last night.
Detroit started the party early with a two-run home run from Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the 1st inning and a nine-run inning in the bottom of the 3rd.
The Tigers loaded the bases without recording an out in the bottom of the 3rd and then teed off with Riley Greene and Trey Sweeney clearing the bases against Tanner Houck, who was mercifully pulled from the game after 2.1 innings with 11 earned runs and three walks allowed.
Detroit tagged on runs in 4th, 6th, and 7th innings, tagging the BoSox with 14 runs while only ceding two scores on solo shots by WIlyer Abreu and Abraham Toro.
On the other side of the ball, the Tigers received a gem of a start from Jackson Jobe, who struck out a season-high seven batters over 5.2 innings of work while only allowing three hits. His five walks were also a season high, but were not capitalized on by Boston's offense.
Of Detroit's 13 hitters that took an at-bat, eight recorded a hit. Gleyber Torres, Trey Sweeney, and Javier Báez all had three hits. Torres and Sweeney led the squad with three runs driven in with Báez and Riley Greene producing two scores.
The Tigers continue their three-game set against the Red Sox tonight at 6:40 pm EST with Tyler Holton getting the start as Detroit's opener with Keider Montero expected to take over afterwards. Tarik Skubal is expected to take the mound in the series finale on Wednesday night.