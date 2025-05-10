Tarik Skubal’s Dominating Win Over Rangers Featured Stellar MLB High

50+ strikeouts and no more than 1 walk in single-season 6-outing span, at least last 125 seasons:



2025 Tarik Skubal

2021 Gerrit Cole (2 overlapping spans)

2021 Corbin Burnes

2019 Yu Darvish (2 overlapping)

2015 Max Scherzer

2002 Curt Schilling

2000 Pedro Martinez https://t.co/SJa2D4QWEk