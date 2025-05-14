Detroit Tigers Double Up on Talent in Latest MLB First-Round Mock Draft
The Detroit Tigers could add more fuel to one of the best farm systems in baseball in July’s Major League Baseball draft.
Why? Detroit is one of the few teams with more than one selection in the first round and in the Competitive Balance Round A, which takes place before the second round.
The Tigers have their selection at No. 24 overall, based on their finish last year. The other selection, No. 34 overall, belong to Detroit because teams that have either one of the 10 smallest markets or 10 smallest revenue pools receive an additional pick at the end of the first or second round, per MLB.
The groups of teams alternate between the two rounds each year.
So, the Tigers lucked out. They get two shots at fresh talent in July.
Recently, Baseball America published its third mock draft and had Detroit selecting players that can pitch with both selections.
Who Could Detroit Tigers end up with in 2025 MLB Draft?
In the mock draft, Detroit selected Sunset High School left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft out of Portland, Ore., at No. 24. Then, at No. 34, the Tigers ended up with a two-way player, Josh Hammond, a shortstop and right-handed pitcher out of Wesleyan Christian Academy, High Point, N.C.
Schoolcraft is a left-handed pitcher who has an imposing profile — he’s 6-foot-8. The reason Baseball America believes he could fall to No. 24 is that Schoolcraft has had an inconsistent senior season. If he slides, the Tigers could be presented with a chance to take a player with considerable upside.
Hammond, meanwhile, drew a quick comparison to last year’s first-round pick, Bryce Rainer, another prep star. The publication doesn’t believe that he’ll stay at shortstop, but it sees him starting a pro career in the field.
“He’s a fierce competitor with exciting bat speed, power and an obviously-plus arm that gives him a fallback option on the mound,” per the mock draft’s writer, Carlos Collazo.
The Tigers have done well with their last seven first-round picks. Each of their picks from 2018-22 are in the Majors — pitcher Casey Mize in 2018, outfielder Riley Greene in 2019, infielder/designated hitter Spencer Torkelson in 2020. pitcher Jackson Jobe in 2021 and third baseman Jace Jung in 2022.
Detroit’s last two first-round picks came from the prep ranks. In 2023, the Tigers selected outfielder Max Clark out of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Ind. He is currently at High-A West Michigan but could get promoted to Double-A Erie this season.
Last year the Tigers selected shortstop Bryce Rainer from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, Calif. He is currently impressing scouts at Class-A Lakeland.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.