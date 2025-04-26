Detroit Tigers Enter Saturday's Action Atop AL Standings for First Time in 11 Years
The Detroit Tigers are playing a doubleheader on Saturday.
That was the result of inclement weather forcing them to postpone Friday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, a change that could negatively impact the Tigers since their star prospect Jackson Jobe will no longer be pitching during this set.
Detroit has a real chance to make a statement.
Facing an Orioles team that was seen as the future of the American League based on the number of young stars on that roster, it's the Tigers who actually could be in pole position to take that title based on how they have performed down the stretch of last season and during the early portion of this one.
In fact, entering Saturday's slate of games, Detroit sits atop the American League standings at this point in the campaign for the first time in 11 years.
Currently 15-10, the Tigers have shown a bit of everything in the early going.
Not only has their offense been much more lethal by getting contributions from multiple players throughout their lineup, but the starting staff is providing real depth and high-end results behind Tarik Skubal while the bullpen continues to be dominant.
This is best state the franchise has been in since they underwent their rebuild, and the ceiling is also much higher than what they've shown to date.
Perhaps the most impressive thing about Detroit this season is they have produced the American League's best record through 25 games with multiple key pieces on the injured list.
Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling, Wenceel Perez and others began the year on the shelf, so once they return to the mix, the sky is seemingly the limit for what the Tigers can do this season.
They'll look to stay atop the standings on Saturday in their doubleheader that is scheduled to get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET.