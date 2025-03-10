Detroit Tigers Expect Newly-Signed Starters Will Pitch for Them This Season
The Detroit Tigers made a notable late-offseason move when they signed former Houston Astros World Series champion pitcher Jose Urquidy to a one-year deal with a club option for 2026.
He'll get $1 million this season with an incentive-heavy $4 million contract next year if the Tigers decide to pick up his option, something they are expected to do.
Urquidy is recovering from the elbow surgery he underwent in June of 2024, and with his return date not quite known, this move was seen as a savvy one to add a veteran arm on an affordable contract for the 2026 campaign.
However, Detroit believes the 29-year-old is going to be back for them this season.
"We expect him to help us at some point this season, whenever his health allows ... I talked to him before we signed him, just to see where he was at mentally, and he seems to be in a really good place. He'll be on a rehab schedule and at some point during the season, we expect him to ramp up," manager A.J. Hinch said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.
That is an interesting wrinkle added to the outlook of this Tigers pitching staff.
Three starters are locked into a spot throughout the 2026 campaign barring injury; reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Reese Olson.
Beyond that trio, there's a battle currently taking place to see who will not only make the opening Day rotation, but who will be a featured part of this starting unit for the entirety of the year.
Case Mize, Jackson Jobe, Keider Montero, Kenta Maeda and others are in the mix to win a job.
If Urquidy is able to return this year, he would seemingly vault right back into the starting rotation, potentially shaking things up later in the season.
Hinch is familiar with the righty from their time together with the Astros, and he made it known how much he likes their newest addition when it comes to what he could bring to the mix.
"I love him. I love the way he pitches. I love his arsenal ... And given that he's trending now towards pitching this season, he became more and more of a target for us," the skipper stated.
Urquidy and his progression will now be something to keep an eye on.
With Detroit believing he'll make his return to the mound later this season, he could become a huge part of the rotation behind the AL's best pitcher.