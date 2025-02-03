Detroit Tigers Face Fewer Rotation Issues by Luring Back World Series Champ
The Detroit Tigers have longed for a good problem to solve. On Sunday, they created just the one they were hoping for.
By agreeing to a two-year deal with Jack Flaherty, Detroit solidified a rotation that can be competitive with any in the American League.
It also took some pressure off questionable pieces of the rotation going into spring training. By getting Flaherty back, the rotation can be arranged in a way that maximizes the veteran leadership and blends it with the young talent set to join the rotation.
So, with Flaherty on his way back — assuming what has been agreed to becomes official — here is how the Tigers’ rotation could shake out come opening day.
Tarik Skubal
The reigning Cy Young winner won the American League pitching triple crown in 2024, with an 18-4 record, a 2.59 ERA and 228 strikeouts. So, he’ll be the opening day starter.
It’s right to be mindful of his workload. Last season was a watershed campaign for him. Before last season the most games he had won in a season was eight, back in 2021. But his ERA has improved every season since he made his MLB debut in 2020.
Jack Flaherty
So, Skubal hands the ball to Flaherty, who is coming off his best season as a pro. He went a combined 13-7 with the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had a 3.17 ERA, with 194 strikeouts and 38 walks in 162 innings. And he returns with a World Series ring.
The best part? Part of what the Tigers got for him at the trade deadline will play behind him as Trey Sweeney should be the starting shortstop. It’s probably too much to ask for catcher Thayron Liranzo to make his MLB debut in 2025. But it would be great synergy.
Alex Cobb
No. 3 in the rotation is much more palatable for the 37-year-old, who missed most of the season due to an injury and was even traded at the deadline while he was still recovering. In three starts with Cleveland he went 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA. The Tigers remember him from the AL Division Series.
Lifetime he’s a 79-76 pitcher with a 3.84 ERA. When he’s healthy, he can eat 150-160 innings.
Jackson Jobe
He’s Detroit’s No. 1 prospect and he teased everyone with two solid regular-season outings at the end of last year. Now, the son of pro golfer Brandt Jobe will get every chance to make the opening day rotation.
Last season at High-A West Michigan, Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo he went a combined 5-3 with a 2.36 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 91.2 innings.
Reese Olson
Let’s give the 25-year-old his due. He went 4-8 last season, but he had a 3.53 ERA and struck out 101 batters in 112 innings. He also cut his home run rate in half, giving up just seven last year.
This where acquiring Flaherty is helpful. It allows competition for a fifth spot, that should include Casey Mize and Keider Montero. Without Flaherty, it’s three pitchers for two spots — and perhaps a less formidable rotation.