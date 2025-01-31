Detroit Tigers Facing Shocking New Competition For Dream Free Agent Slugger
The Detroit Tigers have stayed involved in the bidding throughout the offseason for their dream free agent target, and surprisingly to this point he remains unsigned.
Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman has had one of the wilder free agencies that's been seen in a very long time.
At the conclusion of the regular season, the most likely outcome felt like a return to the Astros, but as the winter and subsequently the hot stove began to pick up, that possibility became less and less likely.
Houston made moves which indicated their belief in the Bregman era being over while teams like the Tigers and Boston Red Sox stayed involved. As recently as just two weeks ago, things really looked like they were coming down to a Detroit vs. Boston race for the two-time All-Star, but all of the sudden the Astros began 're-engaging' with Bregman on a potential deal.
Still, Bregman returning to Houston feels more unlikely than not given the fact he turned down a six-year deal worth over $150 million from the only team he's ever known at the start of free agency.
Now, shocking new reporting has emerged this week from USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, who appeared this week on Houston area Sports Radio 610's Area 45 with Bijani and Creighton and revealed Bregman has another six-year offer on the table, but this one being from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Contract length has been a sticking point throughout the process for Bregman and things were trending in the right direction for the Tigers as it appeared the Red Sox were not willing to offer anything over four years.
On top of that, the surprising suitor Chicago Cubs were only interested in the slugger on a short term deal as well, something he doesn't appear to be considering.
We don't know the exact terms of what Detroit is offering for Bregman, but is believed to be for at least five years.
If the Tigers are unwilling to go to six years or meet the asking price per year that Bregman is demanding, the Blue Jays could be a real option here which did not appear to be the case until this week.
With just weeks remaining until free agency, the clock is beginning to tick and it won't be long before Bregman finally signs a deal.
Having Detroit still be at the center of things is encouraging, but it won't mean anything if they don't finish the job and land the signature.
Count Toronto as another team who is making finishing the job even more difficult than it already was.