Detroit Tigers Chances of Landing Star Free Agent Seems To Have Increased
The Detroit Tigers are still pursuing their dream free agent target as the offseason rages on and pitchers and catchers are just weeks away from reporting to spring training.
Every day that passes with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman unsigned is likely good news for the Tigers since most teams already have their cards on the table.
Over the weekend, the latest reporting indicated Bregman had re-engaged with the Astros in talks, and though it seemed impossible for a while, a reunion between Houston and the two-time All-Star was gaining momentum.
Then on Monday, Fox 26 in Houston provided further context and confirmed what Astros general manager Dana Brown stated about the chances of a Bregman return still very much being a long shot.
It's known the star third baseman rejected a six-year offer from the only team he's ever known which was valued at over $150 million. He is currently believed to have multiple offers on the table.
Deals from suitors such as the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are widely reported to be in the shorter term range, with the Red Sox not coming up from four years and the Cubs likely even shorter than that.
So if contract length is a sticking point and Boston and Chicago are holding firm at their current terms presented, and a return to Houston is a long shot, that means things are continuing to line up well for Detroit to be in the best position of any of the potential teams bidding on his services.
Last week, reports emerged that things between the Tigers and Bregman remained at a "standstill" with the number of years seemingly being the hang up, but it stands to reason the offer from Detroit very well may be more favorable to the star in terms of length than the other teams' proposals.
Bringing someone like Bregman to the Motor City was never going to be the Tigers coming out as the immediate biggest offer, but rather lurking to the side and staying involved throughout the process as their competition eliminates itself.
It seems that's exactly what's happening in a situation where possible contenders are dropping like flies.
If the Tigers have at least a relatively competitive offer out there, things are lining up for them to be in a fantastic spot as this free agency battle likely comes to a close very soon.