Detroit Tigers Farm System Continues to Improve and Add More Depth
After an excellent 2024 campaign, the future is looking bright for the Detroit Tigers.
Last season, the Tigers were able to surprise everyone with an outstanding run in the second half of the season to reach the postseason.
Making the playoffs snapped a lengthy playoff drought for Detroit, and they were able to upset the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round.
Now that the Tigers have proven that they can be a playoff team and win in the postseason, expectations are much higher for the franchise.
So far this offseason, Detroit hasn’t made a ton of moves, but they have added Alex Cobb and have reportedly signed Gleyber Torres to a deal as well.
The Tigers have been built from within over the past number of years, as a lot of their young core are players that they developed. However, while a lot of their young players are in the major leagues already, their farm system is still very strong.
Sam Dykstra of MLB.com recently spoke about the teams that improved their farm system the most in 2024. He highlighted the Tigers as getting much better overall as an organization with added depth.
“Kevin McGonigle jumped into the top half of the Top 100 with a potential plus-plus hit tool. Fellow 2023 pick Jaden Hamm went from outside the Top 30 to inside the Top 10 on the strength of his high-carry fastball. Josue Briceño was the AFL Triple Crown winner after missing significant time with a knee injury. Jackson Jobe and Max Clark continued to look like two of the best prospects in the game, with the former debuting in the Majors and getting playoff innings. Detroit already has a Top 5 farm system in our preseason rankings but looks possibly even deeper and more robust now.”
With a Top-5 farm system in baseball, the unit improving is really encouraging for the organization moving forward.
Whether it be using the players in potential trade packages or calling them up to make an impact, having a good farm system is so crucial for sustaining success.
Since Detroit isn’t known as one of the top spenders in the league, being able to grow and develop young players like they have is one of the reasons why they made the postseason in 2024.
In 2025, a player like Jackson Jobe will likely be featured in the majors, but it is encouraging to see the depth in the organization coming up behind him when he graduates from being a prospect.