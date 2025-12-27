Tigers Disappointing Young Infielder May Be Next Roster Casualty This Offseason

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with a roster that clearly was going to need some work, and a reality of team building in Major League Baseball is that not everyone will have a spot.

With new acquisitions comes the departure of old faces fans had come to know and love as the revolving door that is the transaction wire spins. This was the case when Detroit designated Justyn-Henry Malloy for assignment last week to officially make space to re-sign Kyle Finnegan.

Fans were instantly questioning the decision all across social media after JHM had some clutch moments this season not to mention some huge numbers in Triple-A, but the reality is not everyone can be kept. With the Tigers deeper in the outfield than infield, Malloy ended up on the bubble.

While this decision may or may not work out, it will certainly be scrutinized by fans and watched closely this season, no matter where Malloy ends up. As for who could be next on the chopping block in Detroit, the name that may prove to make the most sense does happen to be an infielder in Jace Jung.

Jace Jung in Danger of Being Next Tigers Roster Bubble Decision

Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

There's a serious argument to be made that Jung should have been the casualty this time around, rather than Malloy, given that the latter has at least shown something during his stints in the big leagues.

Jung offers positional flexibility in the infield, but he simply has not seized a third base job, which has been his to lose over the last two seasons. Going into spring training a year ago as the presumptive favorite to be manning the hot corner on Opening Day after Detroit lost the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, the 25-year-old instead did not even crack the roster.

In 21 MLB games this past year, he was an absolute disaster with a .106/.236/.106 slash line to account for a -0.5 bWAR. The Triple-A numbers were encouraging, but not as strong as Malloy's, and it feels like time has run out on Jung.

Tigers Have Infield Prospects Coming as Jung Plateau Continues

David Reginek-Imagn Images

The biggest thing Malloy offers that Jung does not is getting on base, and while it was not enough to keep him on the roster, the fact that Jung is able to play third was the difference maker. Though the current roster breakdown makes this make sense, that will not be the case for long.

Virtually all of Detroit's top prospects who are close to MLB ready are coming to the left side of the infield, which soon leaves Jung without a spot. That conversation obviously starts with Kevin McGonigle, but beyond him, Max Anderson and Hao-Yu Lee are knocking on the door as well.

If the Tigers see either as an upgraded option at third base -- which, by what Jung has shown during limited MLB action, is the case -- they are not going to keep holding onto hope that he will eventually blossom into an everyday player.

It may or may not happen this offseason, but there's no question that Jung's clock is ticking. And there's a real case to be made that he may be the next tough decision on Detroit's 40-man roster.

Recommended Articles