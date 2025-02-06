Detroit Tigers Farm System Earns Best Ranking Yet From Baseball America
The Detroit Tigers have had a good farm system for a while, but this might be the best it's ever been.
Baseball America published its 2025 MLB farm system rankings on Wednesday, and the Tigers ranked No. 2 behind the Boston Red Sox.
That's Detroit's best rating ever by Baseball America, which has been publishing farm system rankings since 1984. The Tigers' previous best was No. 4 in 2021.
This marks the fourth time in the last five years that Detroit has ranked in Baseball America's top six — an impressive run that finally yielded a playoff berth last fall.
In its review of the Tigers' farm system, Baseball America named Jackson Jobe the organization's top prospect.
It also praised Detroit's scouting department and player development for building a strong foundation of future stars.
"The cohesiveness in the Tigers' scouting and player development departments is paying off in a steady stream of big league contributors," Baseball America writes, citing Jobe and reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal as top examples.
Along with Jobe, Baseball America believes Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle also have high ceilings and could be ready to contribute in the Major Leagues soon.
If they do, they could provide a big boost to a roster that's on the upswing. Detroit has improved by 20 wins over the last two seasons combined, resulting in the club's first postseason appearance since 2014.
With young stars like Skubal, Riley Greene. Parker Meadows and Colt Keith already on the roster, the future is bright in Motown. The Tigers are built to contend for years to come, especially if they end up signing Alex Bregman this offseason.
Even if they don't, they still have more than enough talent to challenge the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and potentially win their first division title since 2014.