Detroit Tigers Former No. 1 Overall Pick Did Something for First Time Since 2021
Since returning to Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers have been red-hot.
That continued on Monday despite the frigid temperatures, with the Tigers defeating the New York Yankees in the first contest of their three-game set that puts their winning streak at four in a row.
Through the early part of the season, redemption has been the theme for this Detroit group.
Spencer Torkelson, who looked like he'd either start the year with Triple-A Toledo or a different organization altogether, has been one of the best hitters on the team.
But it might be their other former No. 1 overall pick who has been the most impressive.
Casey Mize has been spectacular in his two starts, allowing just one earned run on five hits across 11 2/3 innings pitched while holding opposing lineups to a .132 batting average. He completely shut down the Yankees on Monday, pitching six innings where he gave up his lone run of the season and struck out six.
He also did something for the first time in four years; win a game at Comerica Park.
The last time that happened was on July 29, 2021 when franchise legend Miguel Cabrera was still in the lineup.
During that campaign, it looked like Mize was going to live up to his top prospect hype.
The right-hander finished that season with a 3.71 ERA and 114 ERA+ across his 30 starts, and while it wasn't a dominant showing by any means with just 118 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched, he was more than serviceable during his first full year of Major League Baseball.
However, Mize's career was derailed after that.
After two starts in 2022, he had to undergo Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the remainder of that season and all of 2023. And when he came back last year, he performed at a below-average level with an ERA+ of 92 in 22 outings and 20 starts.
There were questions if Mize would ever reach the promise he showed back in 2021, but he has come out firing on all cylindars to start the season, looking better than he ever has in the MLB.
"I have very high expectations for myself, always have, always will. I always expect more out of myself and knew I would get back to being a quality contributor," he said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.
That's exactly what he's done thus far.