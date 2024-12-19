Detroit Tigers Former Pitcher Jack Flaherty Still Predicted to Cash in As Free Agent
The Detroit Tigers have made a habit of signing veteran pitchers in free agency to short-term deals that fit in their budget.
A few years ago, it was Eduardo Rodriguez, who parlayed his short-term deal with the Tigers into a four-year, $80 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. To replace him in the rotation, the team signed Jack Flahety to a one-year, $14 million deal.
That deal turned out to be a positive for both sides.
Flaherty was excellent in the first half of the season, making 18 starts and going 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA across 106.2 innings. He struck out 133 batters, recording an 11.2 K/9, which would have been the highest of his career.
On an expiring contract, he was one of the hottest commodities on the trade market ahead of the deadline, and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended up landing him in exchange for shortstop Trey Sweeney and catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo.
The Tigers were able to flip him for two highly touted young players and Flaherty was able to showcase his talent on the biggest stage the MLB has to offer. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series and was expected to cash in as a free agent.
However, traction on a deal has been slow to develop, as Jeff Passan of ESPN placed him in the lower top-tier of free agents whose market needs to be heated up.
Despite that, the MLB insider is expecting Flaherty to still cash in this offseason on a lucrative multi-year deal.
“The exorbitant cost of starting pitching -- from Luis Severino getting $67 million over three years from the Athletics to Frankie Montas receiving two years and $34 million from the Mets to Matthew Boyd going to the Cubs for two years and $29 million -- has lifted per-year expectations for Flaherty even higher. However long Flaherty's free agency takes to flesh out, he's still bound to do well because every team needs starting pitching, and all it takes is one suitor to step up.”
There are still plenty of teams who could show interest in him once other things this offseason get sorted out.
The Washington Nationals need an experienced starting pitcher to add to their young staff after Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams hit free agency. Right now, MacKenzie Gore with 372.2 innings it the most experienced starter.
Baltimore Orioles fans can’t be thrilled about all of the reports of Corbin Burnes likely leaving town. They need to add more starting pitching and a reunion with Flaherty, who had an underwhelming second half of 2023 with the franchise could make sense.
Don’t count out a reunion in Detroit, either.
The Tigers dipped into the overpriced starting pitching market once already, landing Alex Cobb with a one-year, $15 million deal. But, he should not be the only addition the team makes to their rotation.
He is 37 years old and coming off a campaign in which he made only three regular season starts, dealing with a litany of injuries. Bringing Flaherty back, after the success he experienced, would make a lot of sense for both sides.