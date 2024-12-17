Detroit Tigers, Jack Flaherty Reunion Predicted to Happen in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers have been a little quieter during the 2024 MLB offseason than some people would have predicted.
Following their incredible second-half surge, which resulted in an unexpected wild card spot, a spending spree was expected. Despite their success, there were several areas of the team that could use an upgrade.
The most pressing need was on the mound.
Outside of American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, manager A.J. Hinch was mixing and matching to eat up innings. He deserves a lot of credit, as he pushed the right buttons and his pitchers responded with some elite performances.
Alas, “pitching chaos” is not a strategy for sustained success.
As a result, some upgrades were needed in free agency.
To this point, the only addition the team has made was signing veteran Alex Cobb to a one-year, $15 million contract. He fits the mold of the kind of player the team has targeted in recent years in free agency, as they aren’t going to commit long-term.
But, there are some risks in relying on him, as he made only three starts in 2024 while dealing with a myriad of injuries. He was good in those starts and has been solid whenever he has been able to take the mound over the four seasons, but he cannot be the only addition made to the squad.
The Tigers could be biding their time, hoping the price drops for some of the arms still on the market. Things have been expensive for any team landing a pitcher, with each signing blowing away projections.
There are still some excellent starters remaining on the market, such as Baltimore Orioles star Corbin Burnes. But, it is unlikely Detroit goes to the top of that market or gets involved in the trade talks for an ace such as Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners or Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres.
Instead, they could target a second-tier pitcher they are very familiar with; Jack Flaherty.
David Schoenfield of ESPN has predicted that a reunion will occur between the two sides, as the talented righty will sign a free agent deal with the Tigers for the second straight offseason.
Detroit saw firsthand how good Flaherty can be, as he was excellent for them before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the deadline and helping them win a World Series.
Across 18 starts, he registered a 2.95 ERA in 106.2 innings with 133 strikeouts. A 2.4 WAR was recorded, as 2024 was one of the most productive seasons of his career.
Something clicked during his tenure with the Tigers, so why not consider going back? It would take a sizable commitment from the franchise, as Schoenfield has predicted Flaherty will land a five-year, $115 million deal.