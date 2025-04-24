Detroit Tigers Former Top Prospect Breaks Through with One Dominant Pitch
The Detroit Tigers have benefited in the first few weeks of the season from some breakout performances by former top prospects.
One of the players who has performed better than anyone predicted is starting pitcher Casey Mize.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Auburn had immense expectations placed upon him. That is what happens when you are selected first overall and expected to be the future ace of a staff.
Mize’s first taste of the Major Leagues in 2020 was a sour one, making seven starts and pitching 28.1 innings, recording a 6.99 ERA and -0.5 WAR.
But in his first full season as a Major League pitcher in 2021, he started making strides.
In 30 starts across 150.1 innings, he had a 3.71 ERA with 118 strikeouts. It was a major step in the right direction, but Mize was unfortunately unable to build upon that performance in the following years.
Injuries derailed him. He made only two starts in 2022 before missing the entirety of the 2023 campaign after Tommy John surgery.
Mize returned to the mound in 2024 for 22 appearances, 20 starts, with mixed results. He had a 4.49 ERA across 102.1 innings with 78 strikeouts.
There were legitimate questions about whether or not he would be a piece of the puzzle moving forward. At points in 2024, it looked like his tenure with the franchise might be coming to an end.
Heading into spring training, he was in the mix for a spot in the starting rotation behind 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Reese Olson. Veteran Alex Cobb would have had a spot as well, but was injured.
With two openings, Mize earned a spot with some strong performances during the exhibition season. He was beginning to showcase the talent that led the Tigers to pick him first overall seven years ago and that production has carried right over into the regular season.
He has been excellent through four starts, pitching 24.1 innings with a 2.22 ERA and 18 strikeouts. There has been some good luck involved in the hot start with a .196 batting average on balls in play, a huge improvement from the .331 recorded in 2024.
What has helped Mize get his career back on track?
One of the best splitters in the game.
As shared by Michael Salfino of The Athletic (subscription required), the former top prospect is dicing up opponents with the elite offering.
He is generating an incredible 37% whiff rate with the pitch and has an elite .127 xwOBA against, which is the third best mark in the MLB.
This is the best he has thrown his splitter in his career, with a Stuff+ score of 113 per FanGraphs, which is the best of any qualified pitcher on the Detroit staff.