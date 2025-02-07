Detroit Tigers Former Top Prospect Likely Staying Put After Mets Reunite With Alonso
The Detroit Tigers will have a different looking infield this season.
That was already determined, whether they landed Alex Bregman or not, when it was announced they signed Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal and were moving Colt Keith from second to first base.
Spencer Torkelson was supposed to be the guy who was this team's long-term first first baseman.
Taken No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft, the slugger flew through the Tigers' pipeline until he made his Major League debut during the 2022 campaign.
He struggled, slashing just .203/.285/.319 with an OPS+ of 74 across his 110 games and 404 plate appearances, but that was understood since he was only 22 years old and didn't get a lot of time to face top-level professional pitching before being called up to The Show.
Detroit got what they were looking for in 2023, though.
Torkelson was the power-hitter he was projected to be coming out of college, bashing 31 homers and driving in 94 runs to go along with a slash line of .233/.313/.446 and OPS+ that was seven points above the league average.
There were still things to work on, mainly his low batting average and 25% strikeout rate, but again, the Tigers were willing to accept those growing pains.
It seems like that is no longer the case.
Detroit wasted little time demoting Torkelson to the minors this past season when he was slashing .201/.266/.330 with only four homers and 18 RBI through June 1. After his fourth 0-for-4 performance in a row, he was optioned to Triple-A on June 3.
Now, following a campaign where he finished with an OPS+ of 89, a plummeting hard hit percentage and an increasing strikeout rate, there are real questions about what the future holds for the Tigers and their previous No. 1 overall pick.
Torkelson was even floated as a possible trade chip before he was connected to the New York Mets in a deal that would have shipped the slugger east to become Pete Alonso's replacement.
When those rumors were circulating, Alonso was still on the market, seemingly looking for a long-term contract that didn't appear like it was going to come from the Mets.
But in a late-night deal on Wednesday, Andy Martino of SNY reported the two sides agreed to reunion with Jeff Passan of ESPN later revealing it was a two-year, $54 million contract with $30 million coming this season and a player option for 2026.
That likely ends the Torkelson trade speculation for now.
It will be interesting to see what happens during camp.
Scott Harris said they aren't outright shopping the young slugger, but it's clear he's going to have to prove his worth when it comes to his place on this roster going forward.
New York and Alonso reuniting buys Torkelson more time in Detroit, but he needs a strong showing during the spring to still be a part of this outlook going forward.