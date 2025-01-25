New York Mets Reportedly Eyeing Trade for Struggling Detroit Tigers Slugger
Coming into the offseason, there was a huge question the Detroit Tigers had to answer.
Could they rely on Spencer Torkelson to be their everday first baseman?
It seems like they came to the conclusion they couldn't since the plan is to move Colt Keith to first base following the signing of Gleyber Torres to take over at second.
The writing seemed to be on the wall that Torkelson's tenure with the Tigers could be coming to an end at some point, whether that is through continued play in the minors or eventually trading or releasing him.
After being taken with the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, Detroit moved him up the pipeline quickly until he debuted in 2022. They were comfortable with his growing pains that campaign, and it seemed like it had all paid off in 2023 when he bashed 31 homers, drove in 91 runs and had an OPS+ of 107 to go along with a slash line of .233/.313/.446.
While his strikeout rate of 25% was concerning, the thought was more experience at the Major League level would help him become a consistent hitter.
That completely fell apart this past season when he was sent down to Triple-A in early-June following him slashing .201/.266/.330 with just four home runs and 18 RBI.
Torkelson wasn't called back up until mid-August, and he didn't exactly turn heads when he was back.
Now, with the Tigers already moving someone to first base, he has become expendable.
And according to Pat Ragazzo of On SI, Detroit could have a suitor if they look to offload him with the New York Mets reportedly having interest in acquiring the struggling slugger.
"As for external options, one first base fit the Mets are considering is a trade for former No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson," he reports.
That is certainly an interesting wrinkle.
The Mets seem ready to move on from their own slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso, with his market starting to pick up steam from teams around the league at this stage of the offseason. Adding Torkelson could be a long-term play for them, with the idea that he improves in the minors before becoming the answer at first base eventually.
There was no indication if the Tigers were interested in making this potential deal or not.
Since they moved Keith to first base, Detroit could also be interested in taking the long-term approach with Torkelson considering many think they moved him through the pipeline too quickly in the first place.
Either way, this is something interesting to monitor since the Tigers could get out of the Torkelson business with at least one potential suitor.