Detroit Tigers Considering Trade of Former Top Prospect
The Detroit Tigers are expected to be sellers ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadliine on July 30th. While manager AJ Hinch is urging the front office to buy, it seems much more likely that they'll sell off at least a couple of players.
Among the biggest rumors ahead of the deadline has been the idea that star pitcher Tarik Skubal could get moved. That doesn't seem very likely, but the rumors have been running rampant.
Now, another player has been mentioned as a potential trade piece for the Tigers. That player is none other than former top prospect and first baseman Spencer Torkelson.
At one point in time, Torkelson was projected to be one of the saviors of the franchise. Unfortunately, he has been unable to come close to living up to that billing.
MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network threw out the idea that Torkelson could be a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline this year.
“Spencer Torkelson’s future is one component to the Tigers’ trade deadline pursuits. He turns 25 next month and has a .736 OPS at Triple-A this season."
Torkelson is now 24 years old. Gone are the days of him being one of the fast-rising young stars in the minor leagues. He has yet to show that he can step up and live up to the hype.
During the 2024 season thus far for Detroit, Torkelson has played in 54 games. He has hit .201/.266/.330 to go along with four home runs and 18 RBI. Those numbers simply aren't good.
There is a chance that the Tigers could keep him around and hope that he can figure things out at the plate. His talent and potential are still there, but he has to figure out how to put everything together.
Another route that Detroit could consider is trading him now before he ruins whatever value he has left. There are teams around the league that would be interested in acquiring him simply because of the potential he possesses.
Only time will tell what the Tigers choose to do at the deadline. Skubal and Torkelson are intriguing possible trade candidates, while a name like Jack Flaherty is expected to be moved.
Detroit appears to be a team that could be very busy ahead of the MLB trade deadline.